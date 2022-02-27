Left Menu

Women's WC: Wolvaardt, Sune Luus star as South Africa defeat India in warm-up fixture

Laura Wolvaardt (81) and Sune Luus (87) starred with the bat as South Africa defeated India by four wickets in the warm-up fixture ahead of the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Rangiora Oval on Sunday.

ANI | Rangiora | Updated: 27-02-2022 10:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 10:52 IST
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Women Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Laura Wolvaardt (81) and Sune Luus (87) starred with the bat as South Africa defeated India by four wickets in the warm-up fixture ahead of the upcoming Women's 50-over World Cup here at the Rangiora Oval on Sunday. Chasing 245, South Africa batters Tazmin Brits (0) and Laura Goodall (18) disappointed with the bat, but Laura Wolvaardt scored 81 runs off just 94 balls with the help of 6 fours and 2 sixes and this helped the Proteas stay in the game. South Africa required 96 runs to win from 17 overs with seven wickets in hand and the side was looking in firm control.

Sune Luus (87) and Marizanne Kapp (40) were the other standout performers as in the end, South Africa registered a victory. Earlier, India posted 244 after they were sent into bat by South African captain Sune Luus. Going was slow for the Mithali Raj-led side, Yastika Bhatia scored 58 runs for India while Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century.

Captain Mithali Raj was run out after a mix-up with Bhatia for a duck, though the innings belonged to Harmanpreet Kaur, who raced along with little risk. Harmanpreet played a knock of 103 runs off 114 balls with the help of 9 boundaries as India posted a total of more than the 240-run mark.

Brief Scores: India 244/9 (Harmanpreet Kaur 103, Yastika Bhatia 58; Ayabonga Khaka 3-23); South Africa 245/6 (Sune Luus 87, Laura Wolvaardt 81; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-44). (ANI)

