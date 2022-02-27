Left Menu

Anything Rohit touches, it turns to gold these days: Kaif

Former India batter Mohammad Kaif on Sunday praised Rohit Sharma's captaincy, saying that everything the right-handed batter is touching, is turning to gold.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:31 IST
India skipper Rohit Sharma (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Former India batter Mohammad Kaif on Sunday praised Rohit Sharma's captaincy, saying that everything the right-handed batter is touching, is turning to gold. Kaif hailed Rohit's moves of shifting Shreyas Iyer to No.3 in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka in the absence of Virat Kohli.

"Be careful to shake hands with Rohit Sharma these days. Anything he touches turns to gold. Shreyas at No.3, rotation of players, bowling changed. Every move, a masterstroke. #Goldentouch @ImRo45," tweeted Kaif. India has now gone 11 matches without being defeated in the shortest format, and they are just one more win away from equalling the world record.

Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday. With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday. (ANI)

