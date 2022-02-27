Left Menu

Mexico Open: Rafael Nadal beats Cameron Norrie to clinch title

Rafael Nadal on Sunday defeated England's Cameron Norrie to clinch the title of the ATP Mexico Open for the fourth time.

ANI | Acapulco | Updated: 27-02-2022 11:31 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 11:31 IST
Mexico Open: Rafael Nadal beats Cameron Norrie to clinch title
Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Mexico

Rafael Nadal on Sunday defeated England's Cameron Norrie to clinch the title of the ATP Mexico Open for the fourth time. The 21-time grand slam champion won the final after defeating Norrie 6-4, 6-4. Both the rivals met each other for the first time in Acapulco while they have met each other thrice in their career where the Spaniard has managed to win all three.

Nadal had earlier won against World No.1 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-3 in the semi-final clash. The Spaniard faced Medvedev for the first time after beating him in a hard-fought five-set encounter in the Australian Open 2022 final in Melbourne. With this win, Nadal has registered his fourth title in Acapulco winning it in 2005, 2013 and 2020. This also marks his 15th consecutive win to maintain a perfect 15 in 2022. (ANI)

