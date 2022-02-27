Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Former player Stakhovsky enlists in Ukraine's reserve army; Soccer-Cash, Watkins strike as Villa down toothless Brighton and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Former player Stakhovsky enlists in Ukraine's reserve army

Ukrainian former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky enlisted in his country's reserve army last week prior to Russia's invasion, he said, despite a lack of military experience, although he can handle a gun. Russia's invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday followed a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

Soccer-Cash, Watkins strike as Villa down toothless Brighton

Aston Villa defender Matty Cash scored his second goal for the club before forward Ollie Watkins struck in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in a tetchy Premier League encounter on Saturday. Villa's arrival at Brighton's Amex Stadium was delayed due to traffic problems and they clicked into gear after a sluggish start when Cash controlled a pass from the left and fired a low shot past Robert Sanchez in the 17th minute.

Soccer-Newcastle claim vital win at Brentford on Eriksen's return

Newcastle United claimed a fourth win in five Premier League games with a crucial 2-0 victory at 10-man Brentford allowing them to pull away from the relegation zone on Saturday.

Brentford were up against it from the moment Josh Dasilva was sent off in the 11th minute and Newcastle took full advantage with Joelinton heading them in front.

Tennis-Emotional Swiatek voices support for Ukraine after Doha title win

Newly crowned Qatar Open champion Iga Swiatek lent her support to the people in Ukraine following Russia's invasion, saying she found it hard to picture a conflict so close to her homeland. Poland's Swiatek stormed to a 6-2 6-0 victory in the Doha final, beating fourth seed Anett Kontaveit in 64 minutes on Saturday and ending the Estonian's nine-match win streak.

Basketball-Australia's Sobey says Olympic bronze medal was stolen

Australian basketball player Nathan Sobey appealed for help on Sunday in recovering his Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal after it was stolen from his home in Brisbane. The 31-year-old was part of an Australia squad that beat Slovenia 107-93 to claim his country's first Olympic medal in men's basketball.

Soccer-Man City restore six-point lead, United held by Watford

Manchester City re-opened a six-point lead in the Premier League but needed a late goal at Everton and a slice of luck to keep their destiny in their own hands on Saturday. Phil Foden struck the only goal in the 82nd minute to break Everton's resistance but City breathed a sigh of relief when Rodri got away with a handball soon after with VAR failing to award Everton a penalty.

Soccer-Poland, Sweden refuse to play World Cup match with Russia

Poland and Sweden said they would not play their soccer World Cup qualifiers against Russia in March, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the governing bodies of both national teams said on Saturday. The playoff matches are set to be held in March to fill a slot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and several Poland players including captain Robert Lewandowski backed the decision with statements on social media.

Skiing-Norway tells Russia 'we do not want your participation' at upcoming events

The executive board of the Norwegian Ski Federation said on Saturday it does not want Russian athletes competing at upcoming World Cup races and world championships in Norway after Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine this week. Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running. The invasion has drawn widespread international condemnation, including in the sports world.

Tennis-Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska flees to safety in France

Ukrainian tennis star Dayana Yastremska has fled her native country amid a Russian invasion and is now safe in France, the 21-year-old said in a social media post on Saturday.

Yastremska, who has won three WTA titles and been ranked as high as world number 21, said she left Odessa with her younger sister with help from their parents.

Tennis-Nadal downs Norrie in straight sets to claim fourth Acapulco title

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal captured his fourth title in Acapulco on Saturday, continuing his good run with a 6-4 6-4 triumph over Cameron Norrie in the final of the ATP 500 event. Nadal stormed through the Acapulco draw without dropping a set to claim his third straight title of 2022, adding to victories in an Australian Open tune-up event and the hardcourt major in Melbourne last month.

