Rod Marsh in fight of his life, he remains in induced coma: Family

Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh is in the fight of his life as he remains in an induced coma, a family statement stated on Sunday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 27-02-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 13:54 IST
Rod Marsh (file image). Image Credit: ANI
Former Australia wicketkeeper Rod Marsh is in the fight of his life as he remains in an induced coma, a family statement stated on Sunday. The 74-year-old had suffered a major heart attack last week. Rod Marsh's son Paul said that it will take some time for the scope of recovery to become clearer.

Paul, the former chief executive of the Australian Cricketers Association and now CEO of the AFLPA released the statement on the behalf of the family. "On behalf of my mother Ros and brothers Dan and Jamie, I wanted to provide an update on Dad's condition. He is currently in the fight of his life and remains in an induced coma in critical condition. At the moment this is a waiting game and we are unlikely to have any certainty for some time. We know there is a lot of interest in Dad's condition and our family has been overwhelmed by the messages of love and support from all around the world. We have listened to and read every one of them and we are incredibly grateful to everyone," stated an official statement.

"We also want to thank the Bulls Masters team, and in particular Jimmy Maher, Darren Lehmann, Ian Healy and Allan Border, whose love and care for our family has been extraordinary. The team at the Australian Cricketers' Association have also been incredible and we'd like to thank Todd Greenberg, Kelly Applebee and Justine Whipper for their support. We'd also like to thank the ICU team at Bundaberg Hospital for their outstanding care and support," he added. Rod Marsh played 96 Tests and 92 ODIs for Australia. He had retired in 1984 with 355 dismissals.

He is third on the list of most dismissals record by Australia's wicketkeepers, behind Adam Gilchrist (416) and Ian Healy (395). Marsh also became a selector for Australia's national teams before retiring from the role in 2016. (ANI)

