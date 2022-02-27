Judo-Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation
Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport's governing body announced on Sunday, because of his invasion of Ukraine. Russia's invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday followed a declaration of war by Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport's governing body announced on Sunday, because of his invasion of Ukraine.
Russia's invasion by land, air, and sea on Thursday followed a declaration of war by Putin. A judo blackbelt, the 69-year-old is a keen practitioner of the discipline and has co-authored a book titled "Judo: History, Theory, Practice".
"In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr Vladimir Putin's status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation," the IJF said in a statement. The IJF on Friday said it had canceled a May 20-22 event in Russia.
"The International Judo Federation announces with regret the cancellation of the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia," IJF President Marius Vizer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Australians in Ukraine should seek way out as situation dangerous - PM
New Zealand urges its citizens in Ukraine to leave immediately
WRAPUP 13-U.S. and allies tell citizens to leave Ukraine as Russia could invade 'at any time'
US State Secy Blinken and EAM Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis
US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears