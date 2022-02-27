Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine

Premier League club Chelsea condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, saying the situation was "horrific and devastating". Chelsea's statement came after their Russian owner Roman Abramovich gave trustees of the London side's foundation stewardship of the club, amid calls in Britain that he be sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich, whose wealth stems in part from mining in Russia, did not refer to the situation in Ukraine or to the issue of sanctions in his statement released on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 15:51 IST
Soccer-Chelsea condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Premier League club Chelsea condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Sunday, saying the situation was "horrific and devastating". Chelsea's statement came after their Russian owner Roman Abramovich gave trustees of the London side's foundation stewardship of the club, amid calls in Britain that he be sanctioned over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, whose wealth stems in part from mining in Russia, did not refer to the situation in Ukraine or to the issue of sanctions in his statement released on Saturday. "The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace," the club said.

Chelsea enjoyed the most successful period in their history after Abramovich took over in 2003, winning five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League twice. The Russian invested money into Chelsea which allowed then to sign key players and break the dominance of Manchester United and Arsenal in the mid-2000s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022