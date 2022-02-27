Left Menu

Andrey Rublev overcomes Jiri Vesely to win Dubai Tennis Championships

Andrey Rublev ended the inspiring run of qualifier Jiri Vesely by 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday to win his second title in two weeks.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:13 IST
Andrey Rublev overcomes Jiri Vesely to win Dubai Tennis Championships
Andrey Rublev (Photo: Twitter/Dubai Tennis Champs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Andrey Rublev ended the inspiring run of qualifier Jiri Vesely by 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday to win his second title in two weeks. The doubles final saw Tim Puetz and Michael Venus needing almost two hours to overcome Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 6-3, 6-7, 16-14. It was the second Dubai title for Venus after he won in 2020 with John Peers, and the second straight year that Mektic and Pavic finished as runners-up.

At 123, Vesely is the lowest-ranked player ever to reach the final of the tournament in its 30-year history, and he was just one win away from becoming only the third qualifier to claim an ATP 500 Series event title since they began in 2009. But second-seeded Rublev, who also won last week in Marseille, looked more focused and for the first time in four matches didn't drop his serve in the early minutes of the match. In fact, he lost just two points on his serve in the opening set, and a break for 3-1 was enough to give him the set.

He came under more pressure in the second set, but not until after he successfully challenged an out call to break for 1-0. He then held two break points for a 4-1 lead, but Vesely dug deep and not only fought off that threat but then broke in the next game to level at 3-3. The fightback was short-lived, however, as Vesely's seventh double-fault gifted Rublev a break for 4-3 and he went on to claim the title with his second match point. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022