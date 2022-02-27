Left Menu

Senior National Chess: Five players in joint lead

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:54 IST
Senior National Chess: Five players in joint lead
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five players, including Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh, are in the lead after the fifth round of the 58th Senior National Chess Championship here on Sunday.

Apart from Erigaisi and Gukesh, Abhijeet Gupta, M R Lalith Babu and Kaustav Chatterjee have 4.5 points after five rounds and they are followed in second place by a bunch of players, including top-seed B Adhiban, on four points.

In the fifth round matches, Erigaisi and Gukesh settled for a draw while Lalith Babu beat Aryan Chopra and Abhijeet Gupta defeated Aditya Mittal.

Chatterjee, who had held Adhiban to a draw in the third round, put it across Karthikeyan Murali to join the four others at the top.

Important results: 5th round: D Gukesh drew with Arjun Erigaisi, M R Lalith Babu beat Aryan Chopra, Adhiban drew Harsha Bharathakoti, Abhijeet Gupta beat Aditya Mittal, Mitraba Guha drew with Aronyak Ghosh, Kaustav Chatterjee beat Karthikeyan Murali, Aravindh Chithambaram beat S Harshad, M Siddhanth drew with Abhimanyu Puranik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022