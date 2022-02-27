Left Menu

Women's World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in warm-up fixture

Half-centuries from Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar handed Pakistan a four-wicket win over hosts New Zealand in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup warm-up at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln on Sunday.

ANI | Lincoln | Updated: 27-02-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 16:54 IST
Women's World Cup: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets in warm-up fixture
New Zealand and Pakistan women's cricket team (Image: White Ferns' Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Half-centuries from Aliya Riaz and Nida Dar handed Pakistan a four-wicket win over hosts New Zealand in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup warm-up at Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln on Sunday. Aliya smashed unbeaten 62 off 52 (eight fours) and Nida struck 54 off 59 (four fours) as the two contributed crucial 99 runs for the sixth wicket after Pakistan found themselves in a spot of bother with five wickets down for 119, chasing 230.

The other notable performances with the bat came from opener Sidra Amin (34 off 47), Omaima Sohail (31 off 34) and captain Bismah Maroof (28 off 58). Aliya and Nida were Pakistan's top run-scorers in ODIs in 2021.

Left-arm orthodox Nashra Sandhu accounted for four White Ferns batters as she returned four for 32 in 10 overs and Fatima Sana and Ghulam Fatima picked up two wickets each after Bismah chose to field after calling the toss right. New Zealand were bowled out for 229 in 45 overs.

Pakistan will play their second and final warm-up against Bangladesh on March 2, before they fly to Tauranga, where they will open their World Cup campaign on March 6 with the match against India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022