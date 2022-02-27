Premier League: Leeds United sack head coach Marcelo Bielsa

Leeds United on Sunday confirmed that the Premier League club have parted company with head coach Marcelo Bielsa. The 66-year-old was in charge of the team for over three-and-a-half years, having taken the reins in June 2018.

He transformed the club's fortunes on the pitch, which began with the 3-1 demolition of Stoke City at Elland Road two months later and he led Leeds to the Championship Play-Offs in his first full season in charge. In his second campaign, Bielsa succeeded where those before him had failed, guiding the club to the Championship title, winning the division by 10 points, and resulting in promotion back to the Premier League for the first time in 16 years.

On the club's return to the top-flight, Leeds finished ninth, securing the highest points tally by a newly promoted side in the Premier League since the 2000/01 campaign. However, this season has proved to be difficult and the team has recorded just five Premier League wins.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani said: "This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club." "With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will, of course, live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included."

"However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations. We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season." Plans for a permanent tribute to Marcelo at Elland Road are underway. Leeds United will also aim to make an announcement on a new appointment on Monday. (ANI)

