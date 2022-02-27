Left Menu

Ind vs SL: Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I, BCCI to 'closely monitor' signs of concussion

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was on Sunday ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka.

ANI | Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:09 IST
Ind vs SL: Ishan Kishan ruled out of 3rd T20I, BCCI to 'closely monitor' signs of concussion
Ishan Kishan (Photo/BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was on Sunday ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka. Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday.

"Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal," BCCI said in a statement ahead of the match. "The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion. Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka," it added.

Apart from Kishan, Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal was also taken to the hospital after he endured a thumb injury while fielding. Coming to the second T20I, Shreyas Iyer smashed a stylish fifty before Ravindra Jadeja slammed 45 in 18 balls to help India defeat Sri Lanka in the second T20I by seven wickets on Saturday.

With this win, India also sealed the two-match T20I series (2-0) with a game to go. The third T20I between both sides will be played on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022