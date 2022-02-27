Left Menu

Clifford Miranda praises FC Goa team's attitude despite defeat against Mumbai

FC Goa suffered yet another loss on Saturday when Mumbai City beat them 2-0 but Assistant coach Clifford Miranda, however, maintains that the team's performance did not warrant a lamenting of their absence.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 27-02-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 17:39 IST
Clifford Miranda praises FC Goa team's attitude despite defeat against Mumbai
FC Goa Assistant Coach Clifford Miranda during practice session (Image: FC Goa media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa suffered yet another loss on Saturday when Mumbai City beat them 2-0 but Assistant coach Clifford Miranda, however, maintains that the team's performance did not warrant a lamenting of their absence. The Gaurs' ineffectiveness in the final third, along with the mistakes in defence cost them the three points, as they remain rooted to ninth place.

"We have a squad and that's why we have a squad. When someone is not there, there is someone who steps up. And I think whoever came in today, it was a fantastic performance by the team, both individually as well as collectively. "We created more chances, we defended well, we were good in positional play in attack, we were first to second balls, but this is just the story of our season. We got punished for mistakes that we make," explained FC Assistant coach Clifford Miranda. The story of the game could have been entirely different, had Airam Cabrera netted his penalty in the 18th minute. Miranda said that he, however, will not blame the Spaniard for missing the target.

"It's always nice to take the lead whether it's a penalty or from open play. I never blame the players. We tried and the goalkeeper made a save. If we take an early lead, it helps the team but then the penalty can go either way. I felt we created enough chances apart from the penalty to take the lead and win this game," the tactician Clifford Miranda reasoned. FC Goa worked hard till the final minute. Prior to the clash, the former Indian international had said that the Gaurs are in a tough situation at the moment as they had nothing to play for. After the final whistle, he added that he was happy with the team's performance considering the circumstances.

"For the outside world, we had nothing to play for but if you see the players the way they played, the way we performed from the first minute to the last, we worked hard for each other and the team. And you can see the feeling when we lost, we were disappointed because, after a wonderful and spirited performance with and without the ball, we went away with nothing," Clifford Miranda signed off. FC Goa will play their final match of this ISL season on March 6, against playoff hopefuls Kerala Blasters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
2
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022