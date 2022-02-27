ATKMB's Prabir Das fined Rs 50,000 for "violent conduct"

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) disciplinary committee on Sunday fined ATK Mohun Bagan player Prabir Das Rs 50,000 after being held guilty of ''violent conduct'' during his side's Indian Super League (ISL) match against Kerala Blasters earlier this month.

The committee found the automatic one-match ban on Das sufficient and decided not to impose any further suspension, the ISL said in a statement.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters had played out a 2-2 draw in that match on February 19 at Vasco. Das will now be available for selection for ATK Mohun Bagan. Meanwhile, Kerala Blasters player Harmanjot Singh Khabra's hearing with the disciplinary committee has been set for Tuesday.

Khabra was charged with a similar offence during his side's match against Hyderabad FC, where he was shown a yellow card. The player has apologized for his actions since, in writing to the committee.

