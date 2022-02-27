All-round Mulani takes Mumbai to top with fine victory over Goa, Saurashtra earn bonus point versus Odisha

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani singlehandedly carried Mumbai to the top of the points table as the 44-time champions thrashed Goa by 119 runs after having conceded a 164-run first-innings lead in their group D match.

Mulani had match figures of 11 for 167 (6/107 and 5/60) along with a crucial half-century and a 116-run ninth-wicket stand with fellow spinner Tanush Kotian (98 and 4 wickets) that took Mumbai to 395 for nine and leaving Goa with a tricky 232-run chase on the final day. However, Goa managed only 112 runs in 48 overs, giving full six points to the heavyweights.

Mumbai are on top of group D with nine points from two games while Saurashtra, by virtue of an innings victory, got seven against Odisha and are second with eight points.

While Saurashtra play Goa in the final game and would be gunning for at least seven points as Mumbai, if they get six against Odisha, will both be on 15 points.

Mulani and Kotian snared eight wickets between them on a surface where there were no demons. There was turn that is expected on a fourth day surface but no uneven bounce that mainly causes trouble.

It's the famous Mumbai willpower of fighting with their backs to the wall that saw them first gather momentum with a good second innings score and then come out all guns blazing as Prithvi Shaw gave the new ball to Mulani.

Saurashtra win by innings and 131 runs ========================= Left-arm spinner Dharmendra Singh Jadeja got seven 7 for 88 to end with 11 wickets as Saurashtra blanked Odisha by an innings and 131 runs in their match.

Saurshtra scored 501 in their first innings and bowled out Odisha for 165 and 205 in their two essays to log home seven points.

Brief Scores Mumbai 163 and 395/9 (Tanush Kotian 98, Shams Mulani 50, Ajinkya Rahane 56).

Goa 327 and 112 (Shams Mulani 5/60). Mumbai 6. Goa 0 Saurashtra 501. Odisha 165 and 205 (Dharmendra Jadeja 7/88). Saurashtra 7. Odisha 0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)