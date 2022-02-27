Left Menu

Punjab rout Haryana, climb to top spot

Haryana 282 and following on 203 all out in 59.5 overs Nishant Sindhu 57, Yashu Sharma 32 Abhishek Sharma 315, Baltej Singh 317. Punjab won by 10 wickets.Points Punjab 7, Haryana 0.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 19:14 IST
Punjab bowlers impressed after a superlative batting effort from Mandeep Singh and Anmol Malhotra to set up an easy 10-wicket win over Haryana in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group F match here on Sunday.

Resuming the day on 149 for 4 after following on, Haryana folded their second innings with the addition of just 54 runs as the trio of Baltej Singh (3/17), Siddharth Kaul (2/75) and Abhishek Sharma (3/15) ran through their batting lineup to set Punjab an easy target of 42 runs.

In reply, Punjab overhauled the target in 8.5 overs with Prabhismaran Singh (25 not out) and Abhishek Sharma (20 not out) sealing the win with a bonus point.

After the win, Punjab climbed to the top of the group F table with 10 points, while Himachal Pradesh remained second with eight points.

Earlier, Mandeep Singh struck an unbeaten 159 while wicketkeeper-batter Anmol Malhotra (100) also slammed a century as Punjab notched a mammoth 444 in their first innings.

Haryana skipper Himanshu Rana slammed 149 to keep his side in the game but Baltej Singh and Siddharth Kaul shared seven wickets between them to bundle them out for 282 as Punjab enforced a follow-on.

Baltej returned with a match haul of seven wickets, while Siddharth Kaul finished with five wickets.

Brief Scores: At Arun Jaitley Stadium: Punjab 444 and 45 for no loss in 8.5 overs. Haryana: 282 and following on 203 all out in 59.5 overs (Nishant Sindhu 57, Yashu Sharma 32; Abhishek Sharma 3/15, Baltej Singh 3/17). Punjab won by 10 wickets.

Points: Punjab 7, Haryana 0.

