India vs SL 3rd T20I Scoreboard

PTI | Dharamsala | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:03 IST
Scoreboard of the third and final T20 International between India and Sri Lanka here on Sunday.

Sri Lanka Innings: Pathum Nissanka c VR Iyer b Avesh Khan 1 Danushka Gunathilaka b Mohammed Siraj 0 Charith Asalanka c Samson b Avesh Khan 4 Janith Liyanage b Ravi Bishnoi 9 Dinesh Chandimal c VR Iyer b Patel 22 Dasun Shanaka not out 74 Chamika Karunaratne not out 12 Extras: (B-4 LB-14 W-6) 24 Total: (For 5 wickets in 20 overs) 146 Fall of wickets: 1/1 5/2 11/3 29/4 60/5 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-22-1, Avesh Khan 4-1-23-2, Harshal Patel 4-0-29-1, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-22-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-32-1. More PTI PDS PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

