Ind vs SL, 3rd T20I: Dasun Shanaka powers visitors to 146

Indian bowlers starred as they restricted Sri Lanka to the score of 146/5 in the 20 overs in the third T20I on Sunday here at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

Updated: 27-02-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:03 IST
Dasun Shanaka (Photo: Twitter/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Indian bowlers starred as they restricted Sri Lanka to the score of 146/5 in the 20 overs in the third T20I on Sunday here at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka again played a captain inning of 74* and took visitors to a respectable total while Dinesh Chandimal scored 25. Avesh Khan scalped two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed one apiece.

Opting to bat first, visitors had the worst possible start as they lost both their openers inside the first two overs of the innings. Siraj sent Danushka Gunathilaka back to the pavilion in the final ball of the first over while Avesh in the very next over dismissed Pathum Nissanka. In the fourth over, Avesh struck again as Sanju Samson caught Charith Asalanka with a half-dive. After the powerplay, the visitors score read 18/3.

With SL in trouble, hosts dictated the pace of the innings. In the 9th over, Bishnoi bowled Janith Liyanage to create more trouble for Lankans. In the 13th over Patel dismissed dangerously looking Dinesh Chandimal on the score of 25 to pile more misery on visitors. After that setback, captain Dasun Shanaka took matters into his own hand and with Chamika Karunaratne he assured that Lankans don't lose any more wickets and took the team's score to 146/5.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 183/5 (Dasun Shanaka 74*, Dinesh Chandimal 25; Avesh Khan 2-23) vs India (ANI)

