Left Menu

Soccer-Soucek seals vital win for West Ham over Wolves

West Ham climbed into fifth place with 45 points from 27 games, above Arsenal on goal difference and two behind fourth-placed Manchester United. However, sixth-placed Arsenal have three games in hand of the two sides immediately above them.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:29 IST
Soccer-Soucek seals vital win for West Ham over Wolves
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tomas Soucek's second-half goal earned West Ham United a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday to revive their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League. It was no more than West Ham deserved as they created the better chances against a Wolves side who have also moved into the mix for European qualification.

Declan Rice's curling effort against the post was the closest West Ham came to taking the lead before halftime. But they eventually broke through when Soucek poked home from close range from a Michail Antonio cross.

Wolves, who conceded twice late on to lose 2-1 to Arsenal on Thursday, had plenty of possession but were unable to seriously test home keeper Lukasz Fabianski. West Ham climbed into fifth place with 45 points from 27 games, above Arsenal on goal difference and two behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

However, sixth-placed Arsenal have three games in hand of the two sides immediately above them. Wolves are eighth with 40 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022