Left Menu

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali to miss first Test against Australia

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali have been ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to injuries.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 27-02-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 21:49 IST
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali to miss first Test against Australia
Hasan Ali (Photo: PCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali have been ruled out of the first Test against Australia due to injuries. Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jnr have been added to the squad as their replacements for the series opener, which is slated to be played from March 4-8 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Both the players will start their three-day hotel quarantine from Monday, February 28, before joining the rest of the squad should they clear the COVID test. Faheem and Hasan Ali are expected to regain full fitness before the second Test (12-16 March) and return to the squad after completing mandatory isolation.

Updated Test squad: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Zahid Mahmood. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fainter stars

NASA's new planet hunter to directly image worlds orbiting more distant, fai...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial disparities widen with Omicron infections; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: COVID-related diabetes may be temporary; racial dispar...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022