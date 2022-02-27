Sports News Roundup: Soucek seals vital win for West Ham over Wolves; Calls grow for Russia ban in sport, IPC to meet next week and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

ATP roundup: Andrey Rublev, Rafael Nadal win titles

Russia's Andrey Rublev captured his second straight title and 10th of his career with a 6-3, 6-4 win Saturday over unseeded Czech Jiri Vesely at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in the United Arab Emirates. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, won three consecutive three-set matches before putting away Vesely in 80 minutes. He fired 13 aces and saved three of four break points to follow up last week's triumph in Marseilles, France.

Soccer-Soucek seals vital win for West Ham over Wolves

Tomas Soucek's second-half goal earned West Ham United a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday to revive their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League. It was no more than West Ham deserved as they created the better chances against a Wolves side who have also moved into the mix for European qualification.

Soccer-Chelsea 'praying for peace' over 'horrific' situation in Ukraine

Premier League club Chelsea, owned by Russian Roman Abramovich, issued a statement on Sunday saying they are praying for peace and described the situation in Ukraine as 'horrific'. Abramovich announced on Saturday that he was giving "stewardship and care" of the club to trustees of the London side's foundation.

Paralympics - Calls grow for Russia ban in sport, IPC to meet next week

Calls for a blanket ban of Russia in sport grew louder on Sunday with Germany's elite athletes' grouping demanding tougher sanctions and the International Paralympic Committee set to discuss Russia ahead of next week's Beijing Paralympics. Germany's Athleten Deutschland said a complete ban of all Russian sports bodies, athletes and officials as well as events in the country was the necessary response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Soccer-Leeds sack Bielsa after slump in form

Leeds United parted ways with Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa on Sunday after their 4-0 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur left the club hovering above the Premier League relegation zone.

Bielsa, appointed in 2018, took Leeds back into the top flight for the first time in 16 years and they finished ninth last season.

NBA roundup: Ja Morant's career night lifts Grizzlies past Bulls

Ja Morant scored a franchise-record and career-high 46 points while outdueling DeMar DeRozan and leading the Memphis Grizzlies to a 116-110 victory over the host Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Steven Adams contributed 12 points and a season-high 21 rebounds as Memphis snapped a two-game slide. Desmond Bane added 12 points and Tyus Jones scored 11 for the Grizzlies.

Judo-Putin suspended as honorary president of International Judo Federation

Russian president Vladimir Putin has been suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the sport's governing body announced on Sunday, because of his invasion of Ukraine. Russia's invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday followed a declaration of war by Putin.

Basketball-Australia's Sobey says Olympic bronze medal was stolen

Australian basketball player Nathan Sobey appealed for help on Sunday in recovering his Tokyo 2020 Olympic bronze medal after it was stolen from his home in Brisbane. The 31-year-old was part of an Australia squad that beat Slovenia 107-93 to claim his country's first Olympic medal in men's basketball.

Soccer - Czech FA refuses to play World Cup qualifier with Russia

The Czech Republic will not play a potential soccer World Cup qualifier against Russia following their invasion of Ukraine, the Czech FA said on Sunday. The Czech ruling body is the latest to pull out of the playoff matches after Poland and Sweden announced on Saturday they would not contest the qualifiers in March to decide who will go to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tennis-Nadal downs Norrie in straight sets to claim fourth Acapulco title

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal captured his fourth title in Acapulco on Saturday, continuing his good run with a 6-4 6-4 triumph over Cameron Norrie in the final of the ATP 500 event. Nadal stormed through the Acapulco draw without dropping a set to claim his third straight title of 2022, adding to victories in an Australian Open tune-up event and the hardcourt major in Melbourne last month.

