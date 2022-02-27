Left Menu

FIFA President condoles former India footballer Surajit Sengupta's demise

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has condoled the death of former India international winger Surajit Sengupta, who passed away in Kolkata last week.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 22:30 IST
FIFA President condoles former India footballer Surajit Sengupta's demise
Surajit Sengupta (Image: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has condoled the death of former India international winger Surajit Sengupta, who passed away in Kolkata last week. In a letter to AIFF President Praful Patel, who is also a FIFA Council Member, Infantino wrote, "I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the recent passing of former international player, Surajit Sengupta. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss."

Sengupta, who made his international debut on July 24, 1974, against Thailand in the Merdeka Cup in Kuala Lumpur went on to represent India in 14 international matches and scored one goal in the process - against Kuwait in the 1978 Asian Games. Over the years, he represented the Blue Tigers in the Asian Games in 1974, and 1978, the Merdeka Cup in 1974, the President's Cup in 1977 in Seoul, and International Friendlies against UAE, and Bahrain (1979).

"An Indian football legend, recognised as one of the greatest players of his generation, inspiration for many, his legacy and achievements, and in particular his leadership, his personality and his human qualities will not be forgotten, and he will be truly missed," the letter further stated as per an AIFF release. "On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the All India Football Federation, and to Surajit's family, friends and loved ones. Our thoughts are with all of you," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

We want to know where COVID came from. But it’s too soon to expect miracles

 Australia
4
Germany to hike defense spending, Scholz says in further policy shift

Germany to hike defense spending, Scholz says in further policy shift

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022