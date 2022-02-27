Want to understand what kind of bench strength we have, says Rohit Sharma after T20I series whitewash over SL

Indian men's team captain Rohit Sharma said that he wants to understand the bench strength of the squad after Men in Blue completed 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Sri Lanka on Sunday here at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. India captured the final T20I match by six wickets. For hosts, Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 73* as the Men in Blue chased the target of 146 within 16.5 overs.

"It's a pattern of everything that comes together. We played very well. Lot of positives came out from the series. Want to understand what kind of bench strength we have. Good to give opportunities to those guys," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation. "Important to tell guys not to worry about your positions in the team. Want to fill whatever gaps we have. Keeping that in mind we want to move forward. Going to be a big challenge but always nice to have guys in form (whom to pick). Once we reach Mohali we'll start thinking about the Tests," he added.

Earlier, Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to the score of 146/5 in the 20 overs. For Sri Lanka, Dasun Shanaka again played a captain inning of 74* and took visitors to a respectable total while Dinesh Chandimal scored 25. Avesh Khan scalped two wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi grabbed one apiece. India never found themselves in trouble while chasing the underwhelming target of 146. Shreyas trumped the chase with 73* off 45 balls - his third successive half-century. Hosts dominated from the word go and chased down the target with six wickets and 19 balls to spare. (ANI)

