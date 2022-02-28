Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 1:44 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 27

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 1:44 PM ET on Sunday: - - - -

NBA Philadelphia at New York, 1 p.m.

Utah at Phoenix, 3:30 p.m. Boston at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Portland, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. - - - -

NHL Edmonton at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 2 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Arizona, 4 p.m. Pittsburgh at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m. - - - -

NFL Report: Bengals LB Logan Wilson had shoulder surgery

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery last week to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder, ESPN reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-WILSON, Field Level Media

- - - - COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 21 UConn at Georgetown, Noon SMU at No. 14 Houston, 12:30 p.m.

No. 15 Illinois at Michigan, 2 p.m. No. 22 Ohio State at Maryland, 4 p.m.

St. John's at DePaul, 5 p.m. Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State, 7 p.m. - - - -

MLS/SOCCER CF Montreal at Orlando City, 1 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United, 3 p.m. New York City FC at LA Galaxy, 5 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Houston, 7 p.m. Nashville SC at Seattle, 8 p.m.

- - Czechs refuse to face Russia in World Cup qualifiers

The Czech Republic national team joined Poland and Sweden on Sunday in declaring its refusal to play Russia in upcoming World Cup qualifying matches, citing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. SOCCER-FIFA-CZECH-REPUBLIC-RUSSIA, Field Level Media

- - Dynamo acquire homegrown GK Xavier Valdez from New York teams

Houston Dynamo FC acquired the homegrown territory exclusivity rights to 18-year-old goalkeeper Xavier Valdez and signed him to a multi-year contract. SOCCER-MLS-HOU-VALDEZ, Field Level Media

- - - - MOTORSPORTS

IndyCar -- Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Fla.), Noon NASCAR Cup Series at Fontana, Calif., 3:30 p.m.

- - - - GOLF

PGA -- Honda Classic Champions -- Cologuard Classic

- - - - TENNIS

ATP -- Santiago, Chile WTA -- Guadalajara, Mexico

- - - - ESPORTS

CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XVI - Katowice LoL - League Championship Series Spring Split (North America)

