Soccer-FIFA bans matches in Russia, no flag or anthem for team

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 01:06 IST
No international soccer matches will be played in Russia and the Russian flag and anthem will be banned from any of their matches abroad, governing body FIFA said on Sunday.

It said the national team would not compete as Russia but as the Football Union of Russia (RFU) and any games would be held with no fans on "neutral territory", as part of its sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

