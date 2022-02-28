Left Menu

Cricket-West Indies cricket "pioneer" Ramadhin dies aged 92

"Sonny Ramadhin was one of the great pioneers of West Indies cricket," Skerritt said in a media release from Cricket West Indies on Sunday.

Former test spinner Sonny Ramadhin, a key part of the West Indies side that won a first away series in England in 1950 and described as "pioneer" of the game, has died aged 92, officials said. Ramadhin, from the islands of Trinidad and Tobago, took 158 wickets in 43 tests at an average of 28.98, which included match figures of 11-152 when West Indies claimed a first ever test victory in England at Lords 72 years ago.

Cricket West Indies President Ricky Skerritt said they had lost a true giant of the region in the former right-arm off-break bowler, who had made an "outstanding contribution" to the sport. "Sonny Ramadhin was one of the great pioneers of West Indies cricket," Skerritt said in a media release from Cricket West Indies on Sunday.

"Many stories are told of his tremendous feats on the 1950 tour when he combined with Alf Valentine to form cricket’s 'spin twins' as West Indies conquered England away from home for the first time. "This iconic tour is part of our rich cricket legacy, which was pioneered by Mr. Ramadhin and others of his generation."

