Cricket-Verreynne half-century pushes South Africa lead past 300

New Zealand lead the two-test series 1-0 after thrashing the Proteas by an innings and 276 runs in the first meeting in Christchurch. The hosts need only draw this test to claim their first ever series win over South Africa.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 06:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 06:02 IST
Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne posted his maiden half-century to push South Africa to a lead of 303 runs by lunch on day four of the second test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Monday. Kerreynne, who had failed to pass 30 in his five previous tests, found form when it counted as the Proteas moved to 232 for seven on a sunny day at Hagley Oval, boosting their hopes of a series-levelling win.

The 24-year-old was 76 not out, with tail-ender Kagiso Rabada on two. New Zealand captured two wickets after the Proteas resumed their second innings on 140 for five, seeking to bat the hosts out of the game.

Towering seamer Kyle Jamieson had all-rounder Wiaan Mulder caught behind for 35, with wicketkeeper Tom Blundell taking a stunning, one-handed catch to break a 78-run partnership with Verreynne. Marco Jansen added only nine runs in a 41-ball knock before slogging to the deep mid-wicket boundary where a charging Will Young lunged with a left hand and took another brilliant catch.

With the match slipping from their grasp, New Zealand threw away two DRS reviews, the first a speculative caught-behind appeal to dismiss Jansen and the second for lbw after Matt Henry's last ball of the session thudded into Verreynne's pads.

The hosts need only draw this test to claim their first ever series win over South Africa. Victory, however, would see them dislodge Australia as the world's number one test side, while shoring up their World Test Championship defence with maximum points.

