Liverpool win Carabao Cup after defeating Chelsea in thrilling penalty shootout

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup after defeating Chelsea in a thrilling summit clash here at the Wembley Stadium. Liverpool defeated Chelsea 11-10 in a penalty shootout and as a result, Jurgen Klopp's side took home the coveted title.

This is the ninth time that Liverpool has managed to win the English League Cup. This victory marks Jurgen Klopp's first domestic Cup triumph The normal 90-minute action had ended with both Liverpool and Chelsea level and the match did not see any goals.

However, the complexion of the game took a dramatic turn and it was Liverpool who managed to hold its nerve to win the summit clash 11-10 on penalties. For Chelsea, the only missed penalty was registered by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. (ANI)

