Liverpool win Carabao Cup after defeating Chelsea in thrilling penalty shootout

ANI | London | Updated: 28-02-2022 07:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 07:48 IST
Liverpool win Carabao Cup (Photo/ Liverpool FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Liverpool won the Carabao Cup after defeating Chelsea in a thrilling summit clash here at the Wembley Stadium. Liverpool defeated Chelsea 11-10 in a penalty shootout and as a result, Jurgen Klopp's side took home the coveted title.

This is the ninth time that Liverpool has managed to win the English League Cup. This victory marks Jurgen Klopp's first domestic Cup triumph The normal 90-minute action had ended with both Liverpool and Chelsea level and the match did not see any goals.

However, the complexion of the game took a dramatic turn and it was Liverpool who managed to hold its nerve to win the summit clash 11-10 on penalties. For Chelsea, the only missed penalty was registered by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

