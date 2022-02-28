Thinking about first position on league table: ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was delighted with his side's performance as they earned three massive points in their race to the top four after a 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League clash at the PJN Stadium in Goa. Two goals in the dying embers of each half from Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh were enough for the Mariners to get all three points from the game.

"The thinking tonight is to the next game on Thursday. We have two days to prepare for the game because that is important for us. I'm happy because the supporters of the club are happy but for us, it's our job to put focus on our game," said Ferrando in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website. The head coach further said that he looking ahead to their remaining games as they are aiming to end the season as the table toppers.

"To be honest now after the match against Odisha FC it depends on us to win against Chennaiyin FC and try to win against Jamshedpur FC because in this case maybe we can lose energy in both games. In the end, it depends on what happens between Mumbai-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Jamshedpur, we'll see what happens. Of course, cross our fingers for us because we are thinking about the first position. But to be honest, I think it's necessary to think in our games to take six points, and then we'll see what happens," said the head coach. This result takes ATK Mohun Bagan to within a point of first-placed Hyderabad FC in the ISL table. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)