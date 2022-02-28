Left Menu

Thinking about first position on league table: ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was delighted with his side's performance as they earned three massive points in their race to the top four after a 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League clash at the PJN Stadium in Goa.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 28-02-2022 08:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 08:19 IST
Thinking about first position on league table: ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando
ATK Mohun Bagan's Juan Ferrando (Photo/ AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Juan Ferrando was delighted with his side's performance as they earned three massive points in their race to the top four after a 2-0 victory over Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League clash at the PJN Stadium in Goa. Two goals in the dying embers of each half from Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh were enough for the Mariners to get all three points from the game.

"The thinking tonight is to the next game on Thursday. We have two days to prepare for the game because that is important for us. I'm happy because the supporters of the club are happy but for us, it's our job to put focus on our game," said Ferrando in a post-match press conference as per the ISL website. The head coach further said that he looking ahead to their remaining games as they are aiming to end the season as the table toppers.

"To be honest now after the match against Odisha FC it depends on us to win against Chennaiyin FC and try to win against Jamshedpur FC because in this case maybe we can lose energy in both games. In the end, it depends on what happens between Mumbai-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Jamshedpur, we'll see what happens. Of course, cross our fingers for us because we are thinking about the first position. But to be honest, I think it's necessary to think in our games to take six points, and then we'll see what happens," said the head coach. This result takes ATK Mohun Bagan to within a point of first-placed Hyderabad FC in the ISL table. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022