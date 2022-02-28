Left Menu

Yasar Dogu: Ravi Dahiya clinches gold after defeating Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev in final

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 28-02-2022 08:47 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 08:47 IST
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya (Photo/SAI Media-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Dahiya on Sunday clinched the gold medal in the finals of the Yasar Dogu Ranking Series in Istanbul. Dahiya defeated Uzbekistan's Gulomjon Abdullaev 11-10 in a thrilling 61kg final and came back with the gold medal. After trailing 8-10 against Abdullaev, Dahiya stood better in his last move and ended the bout on a happy note for himself.

The silver medallist had earlier won against Iran's Mohammadbagher Esmaeil Yakhkeshi in the semi-final clash of the tournament. Apart from him, wrestler Deepak Punia defeated Kazakhstan's Elkhan Assadov 7-1 in the bronze medal round of 92kg while Aman and Gyanendra also settled for bronze in 57kg and 60kg category, respectively. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

