Cricket-Injured Hasan, Faheem to miss Pakistan's opening Australia test

Fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have been ruled out of Pakistan's opening test against Australia after sustaining injuries during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years will also include three one-dayers and a Twenty20 International -- all of them in Rawalpindi.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 28-02-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 08:55 IST
Fast bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf have been ruled out of Pakistan's opening test against Australia after sustaining injuries during the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Hasan suffered an abductor strain, while his Islamabad United team mate has a hamstring strain.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jr had been called in to replace the injured duo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Sunday. "Faheem and Hasan will rejoin the squad in the coming week ... both are expected to regain full fitness before the second test that will be played in Karachi," it added.

The first of the three tests begins in Rawalpindi on Friday followed by matches in Karachi and Lahore. Australia's first tour of Pakistan in 24 years will also include three one-dayers and a Twenty20 International -- all of them in Rawalpindi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

