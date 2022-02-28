Left Menu

More financial support for sport and recreation organisations

The financial assistance will support local and regional sport and recreation organisations and providers who are experiencing financial hardship with fixed administration and operating costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 28-02-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 10:03 IST
More financial support for sport and recreation organisations
“We want to ensure we’re helping a wide range of community organizations to continue to deliver activities and programmes that have a key role in maintaining individual and community health and wellbeing,” Grant Robertson said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is providing more support for sport and recreation organisations in the Auckland, Northland and Waikato regions financially affected by the extended COVID alert level restrictions between August and December last year.

"We want to ensure we're helping a wide range of community organizations to continue to deliver activities and programmes that have a key role in maintaining individual and community health and wellbeing," Grant Robertson said.

"COVID-19 is continuing to have widespread implications on sport and active recreation, and it's important that we support the sector as much as possible. These three regions were particularly affected when their regions were in Alert Level 3 for extended periods."

The financial assistance will support local and regional sport and recreation organisations and providers who are experiencing financial hardship with fixed administration and operating costs.

The new fund, which has been allocated from the $265 million Sport Recovery Package comprises $4 million:

$2.2 million for Aktive Auckland Sport and Recreation

$485,000 for Sport Waikato

$315,000 for Sport Northland.

A contingency of $1 million will also be available across all three regions if required.

The investment follows $5.3 million in funding announced last October to support sport and recreation organisations, outdoor education providers and whānau in Auckland and elsewhere financially affected by last year's lockdown.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022