NZ vs SA, 2nd Test: Visitors six wickets away from victory (Stumps, Day 4)

South Africa dismantled New Zealand's top-order in the final innings and gained full control on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test here at the Hagley Oval on Monday. At stumps, New Zealand's score read 94/4-- still needing 332 runs for a win. Devon Conway (60*) and Tom Blundell (1*) are currently at the crease.

Chasing 426, New Zealand got off to a horrendous start as the side lost wickets of Will Young (0) and Tom Latham (1) with just five runs on the board. The opening two wickets were taken by Kagiso Rabada. Henry Nicholls (7) also failed to leave a mark as he was bowled by Keshav Maharaj and New Zealand was reduced to 25/3 in the 12th over. Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell then got together and revived the Kiwi innings. Both batters put on 56 runs for the fourth wicket, but half an hour before stumps, the hosts lost the wicket of Mitchell (24). In the end, Conway and Tom Blundell ensured that the hosts did not lose more wickets before stumps.

Earlier, resuming Day 4 at 140/5, South Africa added 214 more runs to the total before declaring, setting a daunting target for the hosts. For the visitors, Kyle Verreynne top-scored in the second innings with an unbeaten 136-run knock. Wiaan Mulder and Kagiso Rabada also chipped in with valuable contributions of 35 and 47. For the hosts, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner all returned with two wickets each.

Brief Scores: South Africa 364 and 425/9d (Kyle Verreynne 136*, Kagiso Rabada 47; Matt Henry 2-81); New Zealand 293 and 94/4 (Devon Conway 60*, Daryl Mitchell 24; Kagiso Rabada 2-17). (ANI)

