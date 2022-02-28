Left Menu

Mohammad Rizwan to captain Team of PSL 7

Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans has been named as captain of Team of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 which was selected by the distinguished members of the commentary team.

ANI | Lahore | Updated: 28-02-2022 13:11 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 13:11 IST
Mohammad Rizwan in action (Photo/ PSL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Mohammad Rizwan of Multan Sultans has been named as captain of Team of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 which was selected by the distinguished members of the commentary team. Rizwan, who was adjudged Player of HBL PSL 7, is one of the four Multan Sultans players who has been selected. The other three are: Rilee Rossouw, Tim David and Khushdil Shah.

Lahore Qalandars, who won their maiden title with a 42-run victory over the Sultans, is also represented by four players - Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zaman Khan - while Peshawar Zalmi (Shoaib Malik), Islamabad United (Shadab Khan) and Quetta Gladiators (Naseem Shah) have one player each. In the squad, the top-four batters are from four different sides, while Sultans dominate the middle-order, Qalandars provide the bowling firepower.

Squad (in batting order): 1. Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (captain & wicketkeeper)

2. Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars) 3. Shoaib Malik (Peshawar Zalmi)

4. Shadab Khan (Islamabad United) 5. Rilee Rossouw (Multan Sultans)

6. Tim David (Multan Sultans) 7. Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans)

8. Rashid Khan (Lahore Qalandars) 9. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)

10. Zaman Khan (Lahore Qalandars) 11. Naseem Shah (Quetta Gladiators)

12. Shan Masood (Multan Sultans) (12th) (ANI)

