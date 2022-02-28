Josh to Support Manchester City's #SameGoals Initiative

Josh, India's fastest-growing and most engaging short video app will support Manchester City's #SameGoals campaign, an exciting initiative aimed at promoting female participation in football globally.

Josh entered into a collaboration with the 2020/21 Premier League Champions opening an official account on its platform last year to help the club propose more short video content for fans based in India. As part of this collaboration, Josh is committed to promoting the Same Goals initiative – now in its fifth year – which rewards girls who share a video of them scoring – or saving – a goal on social media with an exclusive, limited-edition football provided by PUMA and has inspired over 5,000 girls worldwide to take part since 2018.

To be a vital part of this campaign and be the lucky recipients of these limited-edition footballs, girls need to post a video on Josh as well as other social media platforms that show them scoring or saving a goal using #SameGoals. The goal can be created anywhere using any kind of ball – creativity is strongly encouraged. As part of the campaign, Manchester City is also working with Bangalore-based Sisters in Sweat, a sport and wellness community exclusively for women. Community members will enjoy a virtual meet and greet with a women's first team player, ahead of the #SameGoals Tournament powered by Manchester City and Sisters in Sweat, which will take place in Bangalore on 6th March 2022. Speaking on the collaboration, Umang Bedi, Co-founder, Josh said, ''#SameGoals is an embodiment of passion and purpose, that is similar to what Josh stands for as a platform. This campaign is a young, high-energy move that encourages passion for the sport, regardless of gender and geography. We look forward to engaging in more collaborations where we help break stereotypes and build a more inclusive world.'' Tanvie Hans, Co-Founder of Sisters in Sweat, said, ''As a women's sporting community that began with football as the main offering, collaborating with Manchester City on a campaign that is so well in-line with our intentions at Sisters In Sweat, is super exciting. We trust that the activities we're organizing around this campaign will truly make a difference in empowering women and bringing a sense of equality on the field. Now let's score some serious goals.'' #SameGoals is running until 11th March 2022 – for more information, FAQs, and terms and conditions, visit www.mancity.com/samegoals. About Manchester City Football Club Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone on to win the European Cup Winners' Cup, seven League Championship titles, including five Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 11 clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

For more information, please visit www.mancity.com.

About Josh Josh is a made-in-India, short-video app launched in August 2020 by VerSe Innovation. It represents a confluence of India's top 1000+ best creators, 20000 strong managed community of creators, the 10 biggest music labels, 15+ million UGC creators, best in class content creation tools, the hottest entertainment formats, and formidable user demographics. Josh has been consistently rated as the leading Indian short-video app in India on the Play store with 100 million+ downloads. Josh is currently the fastest growing and most engaged short-video app in India with over 139 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), 68 million DAUs (Daily Active Users), and 23 minutes of average time spent.

