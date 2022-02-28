Sports News Roundup: NBA roundup: James Harden lifts 76ers past Knicks; Sloane Stephens snaps long title drought at Guadalajara and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: James Harden lifts 76ers past Knicks

James Harden posted a triple-double in his second game with Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, recording 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds as the visiting 76ers pulled away late in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 125-109. Harden, acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10, added five steals as he became the first player in 76ers history to finish with at least 25 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and five steals in a game.

Sloane Stephens snaps long title drought at Guadalajara

Sloane Stephens is a winner once more. The 28-year-old Floridian, who captured the US Open in 2017, captured her first tournament championship in almost four years on Sunday when she won the Abierto Akron Zapopan. She held on to beat Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic by a margin of 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 to capture the title.

Soccer-Touzghar nets late equaliser for Troyes to deny Marseille victory

Substitute Yoann Touzghar scored an 89th-minute equalizer as struggling Troyes held second-placed Olympique de Marseille to a 1-1 draw in Ligue 1 on Sunday. Dimitri Payet netted a first-half penalty for the visitors after Mama Balde fouled Matteo Guendouzi.

Tennis-Svitolina to donate prize money to help Ukraine's military, relief efforts - Reuters News

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Elina Svitolina said she will donate her prize money from WTA tournaments to Ukraine's military and to help with humanitarian efforts following Russia's invasion of her country last week. World number 15 told Eurosport her family and friends in Ukraine were defending the country and that she wanted to help.

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's late heroics lift Pens past Jackets

Sidney Crosby swiped in the puck from just outside the crease with 2:14 left in the third period Sunday to give the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The winning goal survived a Columbus challenge that claimed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was interfered with.

Soccer-Dortmund suffer blow in title race with scrappy draw at Augsburg

Borussia Dortmund slipped up with a 1-1 draw at Augsburg on Sunday to drop eight points behind leaders Bayern Munich and suffer a setback in the Bundesliga title race. The Ruhr valley club took the lead with a Thorgan Hazard solo effort in the 35th minute but eased off, with Augsburg snatching a 78th-minute equaliser through Noah Sarenren Bazee.

Soccer-Liverpool hold nerve to beat Chelsea on penalties in League Cup final

Liverpool held their nerve to win an astonishing penalty shoot-out 11-10 and edge out Chelsea in the English League Cup final on Sunday after a rip-roaring contest had somehow ended 0-0 after extra time at Wembley. Both sides could claim to have been deserving winners in a classic free-flowing encounter full of goalscoring chances, remarkable saves and four disallowed goals.

Ukrainian athletes urge IOC, IPC to suspend Russia, Belarus

Athletes from Ukraine and other nations have called on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to suspend Russia and Belarus and ban their athletes from events immediately. Ukraine's health ministry said on Sunday that 352 civilians, including 14 children, had been killed since Russia's invasion of the country last week. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

Soccer-FIFA bans matches in Russia, no flag or anthem for team

No international soccer matches will be played in Russia and the country's flag and anthem will be banned from any of their matches abroad, governing body FIFA said on Sunday as it announced a number of sanctions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. FIFA said the national team would not compete as Russia but as the Football Union of Russia (RFU) and any games would be held with no fans on "neutral territory".

Soccer-Aubameyang scores again as Barcelona beat Athletic 4-0

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the third game in a row and helped a much improved Barcelona to earn a comfortable 4-0 home win against Athletic Bilbao in LaLiga on Sunday. The former Arsenal striker opened the scoring in the 37th minute, netting a rebound from a Gerard Pique header off the bar.

