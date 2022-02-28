Soccer-Serie A weekend talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches.

NAPOLI STEAL IN AS MILAN CLUBS STILL FALTER For much of the past few months, it appeared the Scudetto almost certainly looked like it would be staying in Milan, the only thing up for debate was which club would be taking home the trophy.

However, as both AC Milan and champions Inter Milan have really gone off the boil of late, Napoli showed the fighting spirit of potential champions to snatch a last-gasp 2-1 win at Lazio on Sunday to storm to the top of the standings. Two disappointing draws against teams, on paper, they should have been beating has meant Milan have surrendered their lead at the top, while Inter are without a win in four in Serie A. Fabian Ruiz's stoppage time winner in Rome could turn out to be crucial in this tense title race.

"I am confident because we have quality and play great football," Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said. "We can do great things." JUVE COULDN'T DO IT, COULD THEY?

Massimiliano Allegri has been keen to insist that his Juventus side are not in a title race this season, with their Scudetto rivals too far ahead. Results elsewhere, along with Juve's 3-2 win at Empoli on Saturday, had them close the gap to the team at the top - this time Napoli - to seven points.

As other challengers struggle for consistency, Juve have lost just once in their last 18 games in all competitions, and should that sort of run continue, they will keep creeping back up the table, making talk of another possible Juve title intensify, despite what Allegri says. ABRAHAM LEAVES IT VERY, VERY LATE

Further frustration for Jose Mourinho, watching on an iPad on the team bus as he served the first match of his touchline ban, seemed to be in the offing as his AS Roma team were being held by Spezia on Sunday. Four times Roma hit the woodwork as they looked to win their first match in five, but a goal would not come until they were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, which English forward Tammy Abraham converted.

The goal in the 99th minute - Roma's latest in Serie A history - moved Roma up to sixth and, importantly, above city rivals Lazio. Mourinho, watching "in jail" as one of his coaching staff labelled it on an Instagram photograph, would have been mightily relieved.

