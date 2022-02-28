Left Menu

Soccer-Serie A weekend talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches. NAPOLI STEAL IN AS MILAN CLUBS STILL FALTER For much of the past few months, it appeared the Scudetto almost certainly looked like it would be staying in Milan, the only thing up for debate was which club would be taking home the trophy. However, as both AC Milan and champions Inter Milan have really gone off the boil of late, Napoli showed the fighting spirit of potential champions to snatch a last-gasp 2-1 win at Lazio on Sunday to storm to the top of the standings.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 16:39 IST
Soccer-Serie A weekend talking points
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Talking points from the weekend's Serie A matches.

NAPOLI STEAL IN AS MILAN CLUBS STILL FALTER For much of the past few months, it appeared the Scudetto almost certainly looked like it would be staying in Milan, the only thing up for debate was which club would be taking home the trophy.

However, as both AC Milan and champions Inter Milan have really gone off the boil of late, Napoli showed the fighting spirit of potential champions to snatch a last-gasp 2-1 win at Lazio on Sunday to storm to the top of the standings. Two disappointing draws against teams, on paper, they should have been beating has meant Milan have surrendered their lead at the top, while Inter are without a win in four in Serie A. Fabian Ruiz's stoppage time winner in Rome could turn out to be crucial in this tense title race.

"I am confident because we have quality and play great football," Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said. "We can do great things." JUVE COULDN'T DO IT, COULD THEY?

Massimiliano Allegri has been keen to insist that his Juventus side are not in a title race this season, with their Scudetto rivals too far ahead. Results elsewhere, along with Juve's 3-2 win at Empoli on Saturday, had them close the gap to the team at the top - this time Napoli - to seven points.

As other challengers struggle for consistency, Juve have lost just once in their last 18 games in all competitions, and should that sort of run continue, they will keep creeping back up the table, making talk of another possible Juve title intensify, despite what Allegri says. ABRAHAM LEAVES IT VERY, VERY LATE

Further frustration for Jose Mourinho, watching on an iPad on the team bus as he served the first match of his touchline ban, seemed to be in the offing as his AS Roma team were being held by Spezia on Sunday. Four times Roma hit the woodwork as they looked to win their first match in five, but a goal would not come until they were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, which English forward Tammy Abraham converted.

The goal in the 99th minute - Roma's latest in Serie A history - moved Roma up to sixth and, importantly, above city rivals Lazio. Mourinho, watching "in jail" as one of his coaching staff labelled it on an Instagram photograph, would have been mightily relieved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022