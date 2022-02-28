Chelsea owner Abramovich helping Ukraine negotiate for peace
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, who owns Premier League club Chelsea, has accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, his spokeswoman said. "I can confirm Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since," a spokeswoman said.
"Considering what is at stake, we would ask for understanding as to why we have not commented on either the situation as such or his involvement." The news was first reported by the Jewish News which said Ukraine had reached out through Jewish contacts to seek his help in seeking peace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Roman Abramovich
- Jewish
- Ukrainian
- Chelsea
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Jewish News
- Premier League
- Roman
- Russian
ALSO READ
Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine
UPDATE 1-Australia evacuates embassy in Kyiv, calls on China to speak up for Ukraine
WRAPUP 10-Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring decisive response
Blinken says Ukraine embassy drawdown prudent given high risk of Russian invasion
Blinken says risk of Russian invasion high enough to justify U.S. embassy drawdown