Left Menu

Russian conductor Gergiev dropped from bill by Italy's La Scala

Gergiev -- general director of the St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre and regarded as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin -- conducted "The Queen of Spades", an opera based on Alexander Pushkin's novel at La Scala on Feb. 23. The show will run ‪until March 15 and the next performance will be on Saturday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 28-02-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 17:23 IST
Russian conductor Gergiev dropped from bill by Italy's La Scala
  • Country:
  • Italy

Russian Valery Gergiev will not conduct the orchestra at Milan's La Scala this week after he failed to condemn the invasion of Ukraine, the city mayor said on Monday. Gergiev -- general director of the St. Petersburg Mariinsky Theatre and regarded as close to Russian President Vladimir Putin -- conducted "The Queen of Spades", an opera based on Alexander Pushkin's novel at La Scala on Feb. 23.

The show will run ‪until March 15 and the next performance will be on Saturday. "I don't think he will be there, I think at this point we can rule it out," Giuseppe Sala, La Scala theatre board chairman and mayor of Milan, told reporters on Monday.

"The Maestro did not reply to us," he added. Mayor Sala and La Scala artistic director Dominique Meyer had urged Gergiev last week to condemn the Ukraine invasion or no longer be allowed to perform in the show.

Gergiev was also supposed to conduct three concerts at New York's Carnegie Hall leading the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra from Feb. 25-27. But the Russian conductor was replaced by Yannick Nézet-Séguin, according to the theatre's website, which gave no reason for that decision.

The Mariinsky Theatre did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. Moscow-born Gergiev, 68, has performed in the most famous theatres around the world. In 2013, Putin awarded him the first title of Hero of Labour of Russia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
3
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022