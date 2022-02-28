Soccer-Buffon to continue playing until 46 after signing new deal

Despite approaching 27 years as a senior professional, Gianluigi Buffon has no plans to retire yet after signing a new deal at Parma that will see the goalkeeper continue playing until the ripe old age of 46. Buffon re-joined Serie B side Parma - the team he made his debut for as a 17-year-old in November 1995 - last year, with the club announcing on Monday that he has signed a contract extension until 2024.

"It's a beautiful day, for me and for my whole family," Buffon told a news conference on Monday. "What I wanted happened and I think the president and the club wanted it too, as I hope the fans and the city wanted it. "My return to Parma was conditioned by the relationships and a deep bond that I have always had with the people of Parma and the city."

Buffon, who has won 10 Serie A titles and is the division's record appearance maker with 657 games, announced his extension during a news conference with club president Kyle Krause. "He is a great player and for us he is a great pride," Krause added. "In addition to his leadership skills, he is also a person with excellent human skills.

"We can see the passion he has for Parma every day, we are really happy for his commitment."

