ESFI joins hand with INOX to launch programme to select Indian Esports team for Asiad
- Country:
- India
The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Monday launched the 'Road to Asian Games' programme in partnership with multiplex chain INOX to select the Indian team for the event in September. The programme, which will run from March 20 till April 10, was launched ESFI's partnership announcement with INOX Leisure Ltd. The Indian team will be finalised during this period through multiple competitive tournaments.
Esport will make its debut as a medal event in the Asian Games for the first time in Hangzou, China, later this year.
Online training will be provided by reputed coaches of International Esports Federation (IESF) and Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) during the programme.. It will be helpful for the likes of Tirath Mehta, who won a bronze medal in Hearthstone at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta when Esports was a demonstration event. Mehta would be eyeing a podium finish in the Hangzhou Games to be held from September 10 to 25).
INOX Leisure Ltd and ESFI have joined hands to coach and train the Indian team as well as promote Esports across the country.
''With the introduction of Esports as a medal event in 2022 Asian Games and demonstrative event at Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, it is overwhelming to see how corporates are now coming forward and supporting Esports,'' Mehta said. ''As a player, such backing gives us a sense of assurance that the ecosystem will continue to strengthen and we as a Esports players will be benefiting from such associations.'' The programme aims to take Esports to masses using INOX cinemas as venues for tournaments, streaming of live competitions, provide training opportunities and offer a talent scouting platform for future global events.
''We are thrilled to bring the action of Esports to the cinemas of INOX in collaboration with Esports Federation of India,'' INOX Leisure Limited CEO Alok Tandon said.
''We believe, this will help us popularize Esports at a much faster pace in our country. With Esports gaining global significance, there cannot be a better time for us to fulfil this responsibility.'' PTI PDS PM PM
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- IESF
- The Esports Federation of India
- Asian Electronic Sports Federation
- Mehta
- Alok Tandon
- Esports
- Commonwealth Games
- International Esports Federation
- INOX
- Hangzhou
- 2018 Asian Games
- Esports Federation of India
- 'Road to Asian Games'
- China
- Hearthstone
- Indian
- PTI PDS
- Jakarta
- ESFI
- INOX Leisure
ALSO READ
Soccer-Weir seals win for Man City Women in derby, Spurs ease past Birmingham
'Dream come true': Kashmir female water sports coach Bilquis Mir appointed as judge for Asian games
University of Birmingham undertakes project to prevent caesarean section deaths in India and Tanzania
Weightlifter Sanket Sargar smashes Commonwealth, National records to clinch gold in Singapore, qualifies for Birmingham 2022
BFI announces trial dates for team selection for WC, CWG and Asian Games