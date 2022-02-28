Left Menu

Medvedev officially becomes world no. 1, passing Djokovic

PTI | London | Updated: 28-02-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 18:37 IST
Medvedev officially becomes world no. 1, passing Djokovic
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russia's Daniil Medvedev became the 27th player to reach the number one spot in the men's ATP tennis rankings on Monday.

Medvedev overtakes 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia, who had held the top spot for a record 361 weeks in total.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, becomes the first player outside the 'Big Four' of Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to move to number one in the world rankings for 18 years, three weeks and six days - since Andy Roddick reached top spot on 1st February 2004.

The last time there was a new world number one in men's tennis was more than five years ago, when Murray made it there on 7th November 2016.

Medvedev is the third Russian to achieve the feat, and joins Yevgeny Kafelnikov and Marat Safin who were respectively top for six and nine weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022