Left Menu

Golf-Johnson named Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain

The U.S. defeated Europe 19-9 to win the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits last year, but the team have not won the competition on European soil since 1993. The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played from Sept.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:33 IST
Golf-Johnson named Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain

The United States named Zach Johnson as their 2023 Ryder Cup captain on Monday, with the two-time major winner succeeding Steve Stricker in the role. The U.S. defeated Europe 19-9 to win the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits last year, but the team have not won the competition on European soil since 1993.

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be played from Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2023 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome, Italy. "To accept this captaincy, to lead this United States Ryder Cup Team abroad - after what we accomplished last year at Whistling Straits - is simply the greatest honour of my professional career," Johnson said in a statement.

"As exciting as this is for both my family and me, it is equally sobering to understand the scope of our challenge in Rome, as we have not won on the road in three decades. "To win, we will have to outplay a European Team that will have both ample talent and motivation on their side. I am anxious to dig in and begin the process of putting our team in the best possible position to succeed."

Johnson is the 30th U.S. captain since the Ryder Cup's inception in 1927. He served as the vice-captain in the last two editions of the competition. In his first appointment as Ryder Cup captain, Johnson named Stricker the first of his vice-captains.

The six remaining slots on the U.S. team will be captain's picks and will be announced by Johnson following the 2023 Tour Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022