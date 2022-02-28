Left Menu

PCB claims online threat sent to Aussie player Agar's partner but wasn't credible

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 28-02-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 20:02 IST
PCB claims online threat sent to Aussie player Agar's partner but wasn't credible
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has claimed that a threat was sent to the partner of touring Australian cricketer Ashton Agar on social media but it was not found to be ''credible'' after investigation.

Australia are touring Pakistan after 24 years amid tight security.

''The PCB is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content has been investigated by the PCB, CA and combined Government security agencies,” the board said in a statement.

''There are extensive security plans in place for this type of social media activity, which, in this case, is not considered a risk. No further comment will be made at this time,'' it added.

The message was sent to Agar's partner, Madeleine, on social media, which was immediately reported to Cricket Australia and the PCB.

''The Australian team security also investigated the matter and do not believe it is a credible threat,'' the source said.

When New Zealand toured Pakistan last September threats were sent out to the team social media.

Eventually, the Black Caps abandoned the tour without playing their white-ball series on the advice of their government which said there was a direct security threat to the touring side.

Pakistan has hosted only six Test matches since 2009 due to security reasons after the Sri Lanka team was attacked by terrorists in Lahore in March, 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022