STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-SHREYAS The best place for me to bat is No. 3: Shreyas Dharamsala, Feb 28 (PTI) Shreyas Iyer relishes finishing off games, but, on the back of his excellent run in the T20Is against Sri Lanka, he has expressed his desire to bat at No.3, the place which is normally reserved for Virat Kohli.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMBINATION Team Combination: Gill at No.3, Pant at No.5 and Vihari at No.6 could be way forward By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Rohit Sharma's first Test as captain will also usher in a new era for India's middle-order with Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari all set to become long-term replacements of veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

SPO-CRI-WOM-WC-LD MANDHANA Mandhana ''stable'' after being hit on head, under observation for mild soft tissue injury to left earlobe Rangiora (New Zealand), Feb 28 (PTI) Star India opener Smriti Mandhana was on Monday declared ''stable'' but under observation due to a ''mild soft tissue injury'' to her left earlobe.

SPO-TENNIS-DAVIS-IND-GRASS Lower gravity and other dynamics of playing on grass courts By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) One of the two practice grass courts for the Indian Davis Cup team is being rolled regularly at the Delhi Gymkhana Club to assess how much bounce off the surface would be ideal for the home players, who are gearing up for the Denmark challenge.

SPO-CRI-ICC-WOM-LD ALLARDICE ICC will have ''managed environment'' as not practical for players to be locked in bubble: CEO Allardice on Women's World Cup Dubai, Feb 28 (PTI) The ICC will not confine teams in strict bio-bubbles during the month-long women's World Cup starting in New Zealand from March 4, CEO Geoff Allardice said on Monday, calling on players to be ''sensible'' in the ''managed environment'' so that the tournament passes off without a COVID outbreak.

SPO-BOX-NITU-INTERVIEW Gold Debt: Dhanana's Nitu lives Dad's dream on Strandja debut (Eds: Recasts overnight story) By Poonam Mehra New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) It was deep-rooted patriarchy vs her father's resolve in Haryana's Dhanana village when Nitu picked up the gloves back in 2012 and at the end of the long-drawn bout, the young boxer has emerged triumphant.

SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-JOURNALISTS Equation we had with journalists far better than the boys of today: Shastri Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) Former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that the rapport that players of his generation shared with journalists was far better compared to what it is with cricketers of current era and the scribes who cover them.

SPO-CRI-IPL-PBKS-MAYANK Mayank Agarwal named captain of Punjab Kings New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Opener Mayank Agarwal was on Monday named the captain of Punjab Kings for the upcoming Indian Premier League.

SPO-CRI-RANJI-TRAGEDY Daughter first and father now, dealing with twin tragedies, Vishnu Solanki shows nerves of steel New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Vishnu Solanki is one among hundreds of domestic cricketers who turn up every year in their pristine whites to play the Ranji Trophy with a lot of enthusiasm but less of hope with very little scope of breaking the elite door.

SPO-CRI-PSL-AFRIDI Shaheen Afridi becomes youngest captain to win T20 league Karachi, Feb 28 (PTI) Left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi became the youngest captain to win a major T20 league title when his team Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultan in the Pakistan Super League final in Lahore.

SPO-CRI-WI-RAMADHIN-DEATH West Indies spin legend Sonny Ramadhin dead Port of Spain, Feb 28 (PTI) Legendary West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin, who was a part of the side that won its first away series in England in 1950, has died at the age of 92, the country's cricket board said.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-PREVIEW Hyderabad, Jamshedpur fight for League Shield Bambolim, Feb 28 (PTI) Two teams fighting for pole position will face each other in a clash of titans when Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League here on Tuesday.

SPO-CHESS-NATIONALS Arjun Erigaisi, Gukesh in lead in senior national chess Kanpur, Feb 28 (PTI) Young Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi of Telangana and D Gukesh of Tamil Nadu grabbed the joint lead with 5.5 points at the end of the sixth round in the MPL 58th Senior National Chess Championship here on Monday.

SPO-ASIAD-ESPORTS-IND ESFI joins hand with INOX to launch programme to select Indian Esports team for Asiad Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) on Monday launched the 'Road to Asian Games' programme in partnership with multiplex chain INOX to select the Indian team for the event in September.

SPO-HOCK-WOM-JR-WC-PRABABLES HI names 28-member core group for FIH Junior Women's WC preparatory camp Bhubaneswar, Feb 28 (PTI) Hockey India on Monday named a 28-member probables group for the final phase of preparations for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup to be held in South Africa from April 1.

SPO-SHOOT-IND Shreya Agrawal narrowly misses Air Rifle semis at Cairo Shooting World Cup Cairo, Feb 28 (PTI) India's Shreya Agrawal narrowly missed out on a semifinal spot in the women's 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-PAK-AUS-THREAT-PCB PCB claims online threat sent to Aussie player Agar's partner but wasn't credible Karachi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has claimed that a threat was sent to the partner of touring Australian cricketer Ashton Agar on social media but it was not found to be ''credible'' after investigation.

