Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in LaLiga. BARCELONA RISING

Xavi Hernandez's project in Barcelona is showing results way before even the most optimistic fan would expect, particularly after their 4-0 home win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Barcelona were ninth in standings in November when they fired coach Ronald Koeman and brought Xavi from Qatar to lead what looked like a long term rebuilding project.

However, almost four months later, Barca have climbed into the Champions League qualification spots and after three consecutive wins in all competitions scoring four goals in each, a sense of euphoria is palpable at Camp Nou. New signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the third game in a row on Sunday and French winger Ousmane Dembele, who scored one and grabbed two assists, received a standing ovation from jubilant fans after almost leaving the club in January.

"This is the way," Xavi told a news conference after the win. "We are (heading) in the right direction and enjoying ourselves. It's great to see the fans cheering again."

RECORD BREAKING PINO Villarreal's teenage striker Yeremy Pino is the man of the moment in LaLiga after scoring four goals in his team's 5-1 win over Espanyol on Sunday.

Three of the Spaniard's goals were in the first half, making him the youngest LaLiga player ever to score a hat-trick in 45 minutes. That record was just one of several club and league marks Pino surpassed, strengthening the rumours that Real Madrid may make a move for him next summer.

CHAMPIONS ATLETICO FINALLY FINDING THEIR MOJO Questions over the future of Atletico Madrid's longstanding coach Diego Simeone began to surface recently, with the LaLiga champions way off the pace in the league and having scraped their way through to the Champions League knockout stage.

But after two consecutive league wins and a promising showing in their 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Champions League last-16 first leg, they are again confident that they can make a late season run. "Our team is showing a different spirit and aggressiveness," Simeone said after their 2-0 win over Celta Vigo which moved them on to 45 points in the standings, one point behind third-placed Real Betis.

"Internal competition is what making us better. We are making progress and I hope we can keep this momentum going."

