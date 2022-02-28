Left Menu

Soccer-Man City's Zinchenko calls for ban on Russian athletes from international competitions

Manchester City and Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko on Monday called for governing bodies of sport to ban Russian athletes from international competitions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 21:59 IST
Soccer-Man City's Zinchenko calls for ban on Russian athletes from international competitions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City and Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko on Monday called for governing bodies of sport to ban Russian athletes from international competitions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Athletes from Ukraine and other nations have called on international bodies to take action after Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea last week following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation." Zinchenko's plea came shortly before the International Olympic Committee's executive board recommended on Monday that international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from events, while FIFA are set to suspend Russia's national teams.

"Exclude Russia from all sports international governing bodies," Zinchenko wrote on Instagram. "Ban any Russian athletes from participating in any international competitions. "Stop the sale of rights to broadcasts of international sporting competitions to Russian media. Prohibit Russian companies from being sponsors of international competitions and clubs.

"Support Ukraine with information! Join to sharing true information about actions of the aggressor countries!" Zinchenko attended a vigil in the centre of Manchester last week to protest against the invasion, and was on the bench in City's 1-0 Premier League win over Everton on Saturday.

City manager Pep Guardiola said Zinchenko will be available to play in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Championship (second-tier) side Peterborough on Tuesday. "Absolutely, I think it will be good for him to play and show the reason why he is here, to play football," Guardiola told reporters on Monday. "He's a magnificent player."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station; Fossil of dinosaur with hard head and tiny arms found in Argentina

Science News Roundup: NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanc...

 Global
2
Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

Sweden to send military aid to Ukraine - PM Andersson

 Sweden
3
Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

Ukrainian official says Iskander missiles launched from Belarus to Ukraine

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientific first; NASA shrugs off Roscosmos leader's rant over U.S. sanctions and space station and more

Science News Roundup: Tiny robots made in Mexico to explore moon in scientif...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022