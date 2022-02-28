Sports News Roundup: Johnson named Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain; James Harden lifts 76ers past Knicks and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Johnson named Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain

The United States named Zach Johnson as their 2023 Ryder Cup captain on Monday, with the two-time major winner succeeding Steve Stricker in the role. The U.S. defeated Europe 19-9 to win the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits last year, but the team have not won the competition on European soil since 1993.

Tennis-Medvedev's top ranking under a cloud as Ukrainian federation demands Russia ban

Moscovite Daniil Medvedev reached the pinnacle of men's tennis when he became the ATP's world number one on Monday but what should have been a day of pride for Russian sport has been engulfed by the country's invasion of Ukraine. Medvedev is only the third Russian man to top the standings and the first player outside the so-called "big four" of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray to hold the top spot in 18 years.

NBA roundup: James Harden lifts 76ers past Knicks

James Harden posted a triple-double in his second game with Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, recording 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds as the visiting 76ers pulled away late in the fourth quarter to beat the New York Knicks 125-109. Harden, acquired from the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 10, added five steals as he became the first player in 76ers history to finish with at least 25 points, 15 assists, five rebounds and five steals in a game.

Motor racing-Ukraine's motorsports federation calls for ban on Russian drivers

Ukraine's motorsports federation has called on Formula One's governing FIA to ban all Russian and Belarusian license holders from taking part in its competitions, which if accepted could put Russia's Nikita Mazepin out of the sport. The call for a ban was part of a list of proposals put forward by the Federation Automobile de l'Ukraine (FAU) to Mohammed Ben Sulayem on Sunday in response to a letter written by the FIA president offering the body's full support to the FAU after Russia launched its invasion into Ukraine.

Soccer-FIFA set to suspend Russia from internationals - source

FIFA is set to suspend Russia's national teams from international football until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Monday. FIFA is in advanced talks with European soccer body UEFA over the matter and a decision could be made later on Monday.

Soccer-German club Schalke 04 cancel partnership with Gazprom

German soccer club Schalke 04 said on Monday they were cancelling their partnership with Gazprom ahead of schedule. "Management and the supervisory board are in discussions with representatives of the current main sponsor, further information will be published in due course," Schalke said on Twitter.

Chelsea owner Abramovich helping Ukraine negotiate for peace

Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich, who owns English Premier League soccer club Chelsea, has accepted a Ukrainian request to help negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Abramovich was asked by Ukraine to help mediate because of his background in Russia, where he made a fortune in the chaotic 1990s period of post-communist privatisation, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on condition of anonymity.

Sport-Sporting bodies move to ban Russian athletes amid invasion of Ukraine

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued, sporting bodies moved to bar Russian athletes from competing in international events, with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recommending a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials. Athletes from Ukraine and other nations had called on the IOC to take action after Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea last week following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

Tennis-Svitolina to donate prize money to help Ukraine's military, relief efforts

Elina Svitolina said she will donate her prize money from WTA tournaments to Ukraine's military and to help with humanitarian efforts following Russia's invasion of her country last week. The world number 15 told Eurosport her family and friends in Ukraine were defending the country and that she wanted to help.

NHL roundup: Sidney Crosby's late heroics lift Pens past Jackets

Sidney Crosby swiped in the puck from just outside the crease with 2:14 left in the third period Sunday to give the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The winning goal survived a Columbus challenge that claimed goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was interfered with.

(With inputs from agencies.)