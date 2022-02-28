Soccer-Spartak Moscow out of Europa League, RB Leipzig through to quarters
Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:24 IST
The Europa League last-16 matches between Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig have been called off, European soccer's governing body UEFA confirmed on Monday, after it suspended Russia's national club and teams from all competitions.
"The UEFA Europa League matches between RB Leipzig and FC Spartak Moskva cannot take place, and, as a consequence, RB Leipzig are qualified to the quarter-finals of the competition," UEFA said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UEFA
- European
- Russia
- Spartak Moscow
- UEFA Europa League
- RB Leipzig
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 6-U.S. says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
Russian skater Valieva awaits doping judgment at Olympics
US would respond 'swiftly and decisively' to any further Russian aggression: Biden to Zelensky
Scholz flies to Ukraine as fears of Russian invasion grow