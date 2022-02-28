Left Menu

Soccer-Spartak Moscow out of Europa League, RB Leipzig through to quarters

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:24 IST
Soccer-Spartak Moscow out of Europa League, RB Leipzig through to quarters
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Europa League last-16 matches between Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig have been called off, European soccer's governing body UEFA confirmed on Monday, after it suspended Russia's national club and teams from all competitions.

"The UEFA Europa League matches between RB Leipzig and FC Spartak Moskva cannot take place, and, as a consequence, RB Leipzig are qualified to the quarter-finals of the competition," UEFA said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

Two distant galaxies appear to overlap in latest Hubble image

 Global
2
Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

Gene that allows humans to feel touch plays role in sense of smell: Study

 United States
3
Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central bank from SWIFT banking system, reports AP.

Ruble plunges 26% after US, other western countries block Russian central ba...

 Japan
4
Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

Neutral Swiss adopt sanctions against Russia

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022