Soccer-Spartak Moscow out of Europa League as UEFA suspends Russia

Reuters | Updated: 28-02-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 23:51 IST
The Europa League last-16 matches between Spartak Moscow and RB Leipzig have been called off, European soccer's governing body UEFA confirmed on Monday shortly after it suspended Russia's national and club teams from all competitions.

RB Leipzig were due to host Spartak Moscow in the first leg on March 10, with the second leg scheduled for March 17. But those matches were called off after soccer governing bodies FIFA and UEFA released a joint statement to announce Russia's suspension from all competitions until further notice due to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"...The UEFA Europa League matches between RB Leipzig and FC Spartak Moskva cannot take place, and, as a consequence, RB Leipzig are qualified to the quarter-finals of the competition," UEFA said in a statement.

